Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Jeff Gordon Made a ‘Bonehead’ Move Ahead of His 2nd NASCAR Cup Series Title That Forced Him Into a Week of Lying

By Mike Thomas
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeff Gordon finished his NASCAR Cup Series career with four championships, putting him only behind Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, and Richard Petty for most all-time. Gordon nearly finished with three because of a “bonehead” mistake he made just before his second Cup Series title in 1997. Gordon’s mistake was oh-so-close to becoming a costly one, but it did force him into having to lie for a bit.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Ray Evernham
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Richard Petty
Person
Dale Jarrett
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Mark Martin
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Race Track#Second Cup#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Sports Illustrated#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Empire Sports Media

NASCAR: Jeff Gordon excited for new opportunity as Vice-Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

After spending six years as an analyst in FOX Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series booth, Jeff Gordon recently announced that he’s putting down the microphone and headed back to Hendrick Motorsports on a full-time basis. Gordon certainly isn’t getting back in the car, however, he’ll enter a new management role in 2022. Beginning January 1, Gordon will become the new Vice-Chairman of the historic racing organization, a massive promotion from his previous role as a team equity owner.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Has a threat to Hendrick finally emerged?

For the first time in over a month, a non-Hendrick Motorsports driver won a NASCAR Cup Series race. What does this mean for the rest of the season?. After Hendrick Motorsports took the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by storm with a seven-race winning streak that had dated back to last month when they swept the top four at Dover International Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was able to save enough fuel to win on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway to end this streak.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

Retired NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Opens Up to Danica Patrick About How ‘Violent’ an Indy Car Can Be

Retired NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson opened up to Danica Patrick about how “violent” Indy Car racing can be on a recent episode of her podcast, “Pretty Intense.”. “Dragging the bottom of a Cup Car is nothing like dragging the bottom of an IndyCar,” Johnson said. “I mean it literally can, at times, knock the wind out of you. And people tell me ‘oh no it’s normal'”
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Hitting the Road

Like many Americans this Fourth of July weekend, Kyle Busch will be hitting the road. However, Busch, driver of the No. 18 Skittles America Mix Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will be doing it much faster than most, and he won’t be on vacation for the holiday weekend.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

The charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Kurt Busch in 2022

Speculation is heating up about the future of Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. Where will he end up in the 2022 season?. Kurt Busch is in a contract year with Chip Ganassi Racing as the driver of the #1 Chevrolet after signing a two-year extension at the end of his first season with the team back in 2019, and he does not currently have anything solidified for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kyle Larson on contact from Alex Bowman: “No hard feelings”

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alex Bowman hoped Kyle Larson saw him as he barreled into Turn 5 without brakes. The result was that Bowman hit his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and spun Larson in the left-hand corner. That cost Larson several spots and the chance to take the regular season points lead after Sunday’s race at Road America — Larson is three points behind Denny Hamlin.
Loudon, NHPosted by
NESN

Angry Kyle Busch Sent This Tweet After Controversial New Hampshire Wreck

It probably is safe to say Kyle Busch is over the New Hampshire Motor Speedway experience — for now, anyway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lasted just nine laps after starting on the pole in Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 in Loudon, N.H. Busch spun out and suffered day-ending damage on Lap 6, which saw the “Magic Mile” drenched in a heavy downpour that led to much discussion during and after the race.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR’s biggest ‘secret’ for 2022 can finally be announced

The biggest “secret” of NASCAR silly season is all but official, with all the pieces in place. Now we just wait for the confirmation. If it wasn’t a done deal already, it certainly is now. Now all we have to do is wait for Brad Keselowski to be confirmed as not only a driver but a co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing — actually, Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing — for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Ryan Newman in limbo for 2022

Tuesday’s news that Brad Keselowski would enter a partnership with Roush Fenway Racing next season clicked some puzzle pieces into place for 2022. Other pieces in the ever-changing tumult of the NASCAR Cup Series’ team-and-driver alignments remain unsolved, including one of the prime names involved — Ryan Newman. The Roush...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The only other points leader of 2021 is now out

The NASCAR Cup Series has seen only one points leader other than Denny Hamlin in 2021, and that other driver has now fallen out of the playoff picture. Since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race at the Daytona International Speedway road course, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has sat atop the point standings.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Top 5 free agents for the 2022 season

With silly season well underway, who are the top five drivers without contracts to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season?. Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered 2021 with contracts to compete in the 2022 season and perhaps beyond. Others have since signed new deals to continue on with their current teams past the conclusion of the 2021 season, including Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. with Joe Gibbs Racing and Alex Bowman with Hendrick Motorsports.
Loudon, NHPosted by
Racing News

New Hampshire Penalty Report: July 2021 (NASCAR)

NASCAR penalty report from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Loudon, NH. The track Magic Mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the 2021 New Hampshire penalty report from NASCAR weekend below. At the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race,...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Why Keselowski Buying Into Roush Makes All the Sense in the World

Sitting next to Jack Roush in the NASCAR Hall of Fame only strengthened the conviction of Brad Keselowski to make this decision. The confirmation that the 2012 Cup Series champion would join Roush Fenway Racing as a driver–owner in 2022 was made in the Great Hall, a parthenon containing cars driven by the likes of Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 driver moves we want to see for 2022

NASCAR silly season has begun to heat up, with multiple confirmations having been made for the 2022 Cup Series season. Here are five more we’d like to see. Just past the halfway point of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, there have already been a number of things confirmed for the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy