Fender announces Kurt Cobain & J. Mascis guitars
Fender is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind by reviving their Kurt Cobain signature guitar. The Jag-Stang electric, which they worked with him to build in 1993, combining aspects of Jaguars and Mustangs, his go-to guitars, was last available in 2006. It's available to pre-order now in fiesta red and sonic blue, for an MSRP of $1,249.99, and scheduled to start shipping in October. The description reads:www.brooklynvegan.com
