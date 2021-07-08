Fender announces Kurt Cobain & J. Mascis guitars

The ‘90s: the decade punk went mainstream. First, SoundScan made radio safe for Nirvana and the grunge-ified hordes. Then Green Day and other pop-punk acts moved in and squatted at the top of the Billboard charts. True, it seemed to be finished two years later, only to be reinvigorated at the turn of the century. Pop music is a fickle lover, constantly requiring novelty. And it apparently needed wimpy boy bands, teen pop divas and jocks playing downtuned rap-metal fusions more than it needed loud, high-energy guitar crunch with an attitude. At least for a moment.