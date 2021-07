The banner strung across Colorado Avenue reminds the downtown throngs that despite the newfound freedom of largely mask-less life, the COVID pandemic hasn’t reached the finish line. “We’re not out of the woods yet. Get vaccinated,” it reads, undulating in the breeze. It’s a message county public health officials felt important enough to make an appeal to Telluride’s Commission for Community Assistance, the Arts and Special Events (CCAASE), the body responsible for banner approvals, to hang the message as often as space in between previously approved banners would allow. The message has backing from numbers health officials are seeing globally and locally — COVID-19, particularly its natural variants, is tearing through unvaccinated populations.