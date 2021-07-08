Chiefs Position Group Breakdown: New look on the O-Line
It’s not an uncommon thing for an NFL team to address a roster need during the offseason, but when the Chiefs watched their All-World quarterback running for his life in the Super Bowl, Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach took a nuclear option approach to the entire offensive line that is rarely seen. With a group up front that will be largely new faces in 2021, this may be the most intriguing unit to watch this season.www.atchisonglobenow.com
