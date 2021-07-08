Cancel
CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

SFGate
 14 days ago

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
MarketsStamford Advocate

Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
ScienceStamford Advocate

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.
IndustryTimes Union

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
HealthScience Now

Dynamic loading of human engineered heart tissue enhances contractile function and drives a desmosome-linked disease phenotype

You are currently viewing the abstract. The role that mechanical forces play in shaping the structure and function of the heart is critical to understanding heart formation and the etiology of disease but is challenging to study in patients. Engineered heart tissues (EHTs) incorporating human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)–derived cardiomyocytes have the potential to provide insight into these adaptive and maladaptive changes. However, most EHT systems cannot model both preload (stretch during chamber filling) and afterload (pressure the heart must work against to eject blood). Here, we have developed a new dynamic EHT (dyn-EHT) model that enables us to tune preload and have unconstrained contractile shortening of >10%. To do this, three-dimensional (3D) EHTs were integrated with an elastic polydimethylsiloxane strip providing mechanical preload and afterload in addition to enabling contractile force measurements based on strip bending. Our results demonstrated that dynamic loading improves the function of wild-type EHTs on the basis of the magnitude of the applied force, leading to improved alignment, conduction velocity, and contractility. For disease modeling, we used hiPSC-derived cardiomyocytes from a patient with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy due to mutations in the desmoplakin gene. We demonstrated that manifestation of this desmosome-linked disease state required dyn-EHT conditioning and that it could not be induced using 2D or standard 3D EHT approaches. Thus, a dynamic loading strategy is necessary to provoke the disease phenotype of diastolic lengthening, reduction of desmosome counts, and reduced contractility, which are related to primary end points of clinical disease, such as chamber thinning and reduced cardiac output.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers elucidate the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images

An international collaboration elucidates the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images. The findings have been published in Nature Communications. Imagine meeting a friend on the street, and imagine that with every step they take, your visual system has to process their image from scratch in order to recognize them. Now imagine if the same thing were to happen for every object and creature that moves around us. We would live in a constant state of uncertainty and inconsistency. Luckily, that is not the case.
MarketsMedagadget.com

RNA Sequencing Market: Increasing Demand for RNA Sequencing Platforms over Traditional Technologies to Propel the Market Growth

RNA-Seq is a sequencing technique that utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS) to reveal the presence along with the quantity of RNA in a biological sample at a given moment, analyzing the continuously changing cellular transcriptome. RNA-Seq facilitates the capability to look at alternative gene spliced transcripts, gene fusion, mutations/SNPs, post-transcriptional modifications, and changes in gene expression over time, or differences in gene expression in different groups or treatments.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia Announces Japanese Patent On Imaging System For Targeting Cardiac Therapies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No: 6887216 titled, "Target Site Selection, Entry, and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation" with a patent term that will expire on January 8, 2034.
Sciencearxiv.org

Characterization Multimodal Connectivity of Brain Network by Hypergraph GAN for Alzheimer's Disease Analysis

Using multimodal neuroimaging data to characterize brain network is currently an advanced technique for Alzheimer's disease(AD) Analysis. Over recent years the neuroimaging community has made tremendous progress in the study of resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) derived from blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) signals and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) derived from white matter fiber tractography. However, Due to the heterogeneity and complexity between BOLD signals and fiber tractography, Most existing multimodal data fusion algorithms can not sufficiently take advantage of the complementary information between rs-fMRI and DTI. To overcome this problem, a novel Hypergraph Generative Adversarial Networks(HGGAN) is proposed in this paper, which utilizes Interactive Hyperedge Neurons module (IHEN) and Optimal Hypergraph Homomorphism algorithm(OHGH) to generate multimodal connectivity of Brain Network from rs-fMRI combination with DTI. To evaluate the performance of this model, We use publicly available data from the ADNI database to demonstrate that the proposed model not only can identify discriminative brain regions of AD but also can effectively improve classification performance.
ChemistryPhys.org

Developing a tool for streamlined molecular weight analysis

New world-first Griffith University-led research has streamlined the process of identifying the structure and molecular weight of compounds, which could have positive implications for scientists working in the fields of drug discovery, pollution analysis, food security and more. Published in Royal Society of Chemistry's flagship journal Chemical Science, the team...
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Machine Learning Approaches to Automated Flow Cytometry Diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Akum S. Kang, Loveleen C. Kang, Stephen M. Mastorides, Philip R. Foulis, Lauren A. DeLand, Robert P. Seifert, Andrew Borkowski. Flow cytometry is a technique that measures multiple fluorescence and light scatter-associated parameters from individual cells as they flow a single file through an excitation light source. These cells are labeled with antibodies to detect various antigens and the fluorescence signals reflect antigen expression. Interpretation of the multiparameter flow cytometry data is laborious, time-consuming, and expensive. It involves manual interpretation of cell distribution and pattern recognition on two-dimensional plots by highly trained medical technologists and pathologists. Using various machine learning algorithms, we attempted to develop an automated analysis for clinical flow cytometry cases that would automatically classify normal and chronic lymphocytic leukemia cases. We achieved the best success with the Gradient Boosting. The XGBoost classifier achieved a specificity of 1.00 and a sensitivity of 0.67, a negative predictive value of 0.75, a positive predictive value of 1.00, and an overall accuracy of 0.83 in prospectively classifying cases with malignancies.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

New Research on Interventions R01 Funding Announcement and Upcoming Webinar

NIGMS has reissued its funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for Research on Interventions that Promote the Careers of Individuals in the Biomedical Research Enterprise (R01) (PAR-21-269). In line with a key mission area of the Institute—ensuring the vitality and continued productivity of the research enterprise—the FOA encourages studies on interventions aimed to enhance research-oriented individuals’ interest, motivation, persistence, and preparedness for careers in the biomedical research workforce. Potential intervention focus areas include, but are not limited to, networking and mentoring, institutional climate, harassment, and structural racism and discrimination.
PhysicsAPS physics

Topology Protects Chiral Edge Currents in Stochastic Systems

Constructing systems that exhibit timescales much longer than those of the underlying components, as well as emergent dynamical and collective behavior, is a key goal in fields such as synthetic biology and materials self-assembly. Inspiration often comes from living systems, in which robust global behavior prevails despite the stochasticity of the underlying processes. Here, we present two-dimensional stochastic networks that consist of minimal motifs representing out-of-equilibrium cycles at the molecular scale and support chiral edge currents in configuration space. These currents arise in the topological phase because of the bulk-boundary correspondence and dominate the system dynamics in the steady state, further proving robust to defects or blockages. We demonstrate the topological properties of these networks and their uniquely non-Hermitian features such as exceptional points and vorticity, while characterizing the edge-state localization. As these emergent edge currents are associated with macroscopic timescales and length scales, simply tuning a small number of parameters enables varied dynamical phenomena, including a global clock, dynamical growth and shrinkage, and synchronization. Our construction provides a novel topological formalism for stochastic systems and fresh insights into non-Hermitian physics, paving the way for the prediction of robust dynamical states in new classical and quantum platforms.

