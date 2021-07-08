Cancel
Religion

Weekly Devotion – John 11:23

By Guest Columnist
 14 days ago

John 11:23, Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.”. What would you want Jesus to say to you? Maybe it depends on the situation you find yourself in. Maybe there is way more month than there is money. Maybe the doctor just delivered bad news. Maybe there has been a death, as in the case of Martha here. Maybe you and your spouse are not getting along. Maybe there is trouble with an elderly relative. Maybe your child is going through a rough patch. The possibilities for trouble in this life are endless. And we can certainly imagine the words we want to hear from Jesus in those situations.

