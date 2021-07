The Pirates not only had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 Draft but also the largest bonus pool at $14,394,000. They took full advantage of both. Pittsburgh spent the top choice on Louisville catcher Henry Davis, hands down the best college position player available. While Davis is undeniably talented, he also had a chance to fall out of the first six selections, so the Pirates will sign him for significantly less than the assigned pick value of $8,415,300. That gave them extra cash to lavish on other players.