Broiler Fire Day 2: Fire stopped & controlled, containment 75% — 9 structures destroyed and 2 damaged — questions emerge about origin & ignition (update 8:10pm)
Note: At least two GoFundMe fundraisers have been started for two of the families affected, if you know of others please contact us via Facebook or at [email protected] so we can share. You can donate to help Jerry and Louise Phillips at this link, and to help the Arreguin Family at this link. Please note: The Mendocino Voice has not independently verified these fundraisers.mendovoice.com
