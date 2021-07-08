Happy Birthday Jaimoe: Performing Live With The Allman Brothers Band In 1970
The Allman Brothers Band drummer Jai Johanny Johanson, also know as Jaimoe, celebrates his 77th birthday today. Born Johnny Lee Johnson in Ocean Springs, Mississippi on July 8, 1944, Jaimoe began his musical career with notable artists like Otis Redding and Sam & Dave before helping to found The Allman Brothers Band in 1969 with guitarists Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, keyboardist Gregg Allman, bassist Berry Oakley and fellow drummer Butch Trucks.www.jambase.com
