Newport, RI

Newport Pell Bridge to migrate to electronic-only tolling in October

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 13 days ago
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced that by the end of October 2021, tolls at the Pell Bridge will be all-electronic, eliminating the cash and credit card transactions.

“We are continuing to modernize and streamline our operations and all-electronic tolling is the next step,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “In 2020, approximately 11% of vehicles were paying with cash or credit and it makes sense to better utilize our staff and our resources where they are needed most. We are grateful to our toll collectors for their many years of hard work and especially appreciate their dedication during the pandemic and this transition.”

Tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders on eligible vehicles will continue to be charged at the published discounted rates. If a vehicle is not equipped with a transponder, the owner will receive an invoice in the mail for the toll amount due.

“If you do not already have an E-ZPass, we strongly suggest you sign up soon,” added Lori Caron Silveira. “We expect transponder demand to be high as October nears and want to make sure that everyone is equipped to take advantage of the discounted toll rates.” RITBA strongly urges existing E-ZPass customers to ensure that their account and vehicle listings are up to date as the transition to electronic-only tolling approaches to avoid receiving invoices in the mail.

