Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals First Look at Avengers: Quantum Encounter on Disney Wish

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is introducing characters that could come together and form the Young Avengers team. A manager from Marvel Studios He commented that the film studio’s top priority was to attract younger generations and take an interest in its new stories. Since he knew perfectly well that all those who saw the first films that were released in 2008 as Iron Man O The incredible Hulk, They are very loyal fans and will see all the deliveries that reach theaters or Disney Plus. But… What about the new generations? Those children who did not go to theaters to see the first films because they were too young now represent a very interesting audience. The answer is: Young Avengers.