Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals First Look at Avengers: Quantum Encounter on Disney Wish

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 13 days ago

There's a whole lot of upcoming content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from the Disney+ series to the long-awaited theatrical releases, but the film and television projects aren't the only things up the company's sleeve. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but there's some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. In a recent video, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, shared a first look at the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

Beauty & Fashionheroichollywood.com

Loot Crate Reveals Marvel Glassware Collection Featuring The Avengers & Thanos

Loot Crate is releasing an officially licensed limited-edition Marvel Glassware Collection featuring the Avengers and Thanos. This exciting collection of Marvel Glassware includes four glasses that feature the Hulk’s fist, Thor’s Hammer Mjolnir, Captain America’s shield and even Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. Each of these four pieces are sculpted in high-quality detail and cast in top-quality pewter. They are also polished by hand for a stunning finish. Each of these glasses are available individually in their own collectible branded wooden box.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘Arrow’ Alum Josh Segarra Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘She-Hulk’ Series

The role is currently unknown. Arrow star Josh Segarra has officially joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series. Marvel Studios has already begun filming their upcoming series focusing on She-Hulk and the cast is officially rounding out. Tatiana Maslany will play the titular role with a few familiar faces returning as well as some new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest addition to the cast is Arrow star Josh Segarra.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: What If...? Character Rumored to Make an Appearance

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Marvel Studios has been experimenting quite a lot on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. It all started with WandaVision when Kevin Feige and his crew gave us the franchise's first sitcom. Fans can also expect future projects to go against the grain and not follow the standard MCU formula a lot of us have grown accustomed to.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel reveals Eternals vs. Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE in ‘Eternals: Celestia’ #1

Marvel Comics has announced a new one-shot by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić called Eternals: Celestia #1. The one-shot will pit the Avengers of 1,000,000 BCE against the Eternals further expanding on Gillen and Ribić’s Eternals series. Out on October 6th, the one-shot will focus on Ajak and Makkari whose quest for answers leads them into a fierce battle against a certain group of Avengers…
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's Victoria Alonso Confirms More Animated MCU Shows

In a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios will introduce What If...? to the masses on Disney+, another first for the Kevin Feige-led outfit. The Burbank-based production house ventured into the world of television for the first time with WandaVision earlier this year and now, the studio is releasing its first animated property. As it turns out, What If will be far from Marvel's last.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Black Widow Has an Opening Title Sequence

Black Widow hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access earlier this month, and there are many things that make the Marvel Cinematic Universe film unique. In fact, it's one of the rare movies in the franchise that features an opening credits sequence. After a flashback to 1995 shows young Natasha Romanoff with her "family" in Ohio, the Russian spies escape the United States and end up in Cuba where Nat and her little "sister" are taken by Dreykov to continue their Red Room training. That's when Malia J's haunting cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" plays and we see a montage of young Nat and more girls training to become Widows. This week, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, answered some fan questions on Twitter during a Black Widow watch party and explained why the movie has an opening title sequence.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow’s Yelena: Kevin Feige Teases Her Infinity War Fate and More

It’s not every day the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, just comes out and shares his company’s secrets. But that happened Monday night during a Black Widow watch party that took place on Twitter. Feige stayed online throughout and told anecdotes, gave shoutouts, and answered fan questions about the film—questions that opened up tons of speculation about what might be next for the film’s characters.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios prepares a bombshell with the Young Avengers

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is introducing characters that could come together and form the Young Avengers team. A manager from Marvel Studios He commented that the film studio’s top priority was to attract younger generations and take an interest in its new stories. Since he knew perfectly well that all those who saw the first films that were released in 2008 as Iron Man O The incredible Hulk, They are very loyal fans and will see all the deliveries that reach theaters or Disney Plus. But… What about the new generations? Those children who did not go to theaters to see the first films because they were too young now represent a very interesting audience. The answer is: Young Avengers.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel’s Kevin Feige reveals if Red Guardian really did fight Captain America

Marvel president Kevin Feige has revealed more about whether or not Captain America really did fight Red Guardian.In Marvel’s latest film, Black Widow, Red Guardian – who is played by Stranger Things actor David Harbour – claims he once fought Captain America.In one scene set in prison, Red Guardian, aka Alexei Shostakov, is seen boasting to his fellow inmates that he fought Captain America in the early Eighties. However, it’s pointed out to him that during this time, Captain America was actually out of action. Now, while taking part in a Black Widow watch party with fans yesterday (20...
Businesslrmonline.com

Marvel Animation Branch Revealed – More To Come After What If…?

There’s more to come after What If…? Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, VP of film production revealed a Marvel animation branch, and teased there will be more MCU animation on the way. Alonso was speaking with Variety at this year’s NALIP Media Summit. Here is what Alonso said as per the trade.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are definitely releasing on Disney Plus in 2021

Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel will definitely be released in 2021, as confirmed by Victoria Alonso, executive Vice President of film production at Marvel Studios. According to Variety, Alonso commented that "a few other shows" would be out this year, which includes Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have all already released on the streamer in 2021.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Black Widow: Dropped Doctor Doom Easter Egg Revealed

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson reveals the doomed Fantastic Four Easter egg that never made it into the movie: the first reference to Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pearson is "always" trying to tee up the metal-masked villain in his projects at Marvel Studios, where Pearson scripted Thor: Ragnarok and performed uncredited work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. After name-dropping Marvel Comics character Crimson Dynamo — Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) flubbed moniker for Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour) — and potentially introducing the first mutant in the MCU, Pearson's Black Widow script almost referenced the home nation of Victor Von Doom.
TV & VideosComicBook

Kevin Smith Was Told Marvel Studios Has Plans To Use Werewolf By Night

As it turns out, Werewolf by Night may be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A longtime supporting character of Moon Knight — Marc Spector first debuted in Werewolf by Night #32, after all — filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed he was prohibited from using the character on his short-lived Howard the Duck show because Marvel Studios had plans for the character at the same time.

