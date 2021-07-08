Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals First Look at Avengers: Quantum Encounter on Disney Wish
There's a whole lot of upcoming content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from the Disney+ series to the long-awaited theatrical releases, but the film and television projects aren't the only things up the company's sleeve. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but there's some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. In a recent video, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, shared a first look at the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter.comicbook.com
Comments / 0