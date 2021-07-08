Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to R.E.M.’s Original Hib-Tone Mix of ‘Sitting Still’

By Anna VanValkenburgh
Spin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we wait for the upcoming first-ever reissue of R.E.M.‘s rare 1981 release “Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single),” the b-side, the original Hib-Tone mix of “Sitting Still,” is available digitally today for the very first time. Listen to “Sitting Still” below. This track will be available on the upcoming...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Stipe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Free Europe#Sitting Still#Craft Recordings#Remhq Com#Cassette Set#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Grimes Previews Another New Song: “My Label Thinks This Isn’t A Single”

Newly minted reality TV judge Grimes has also been trickling out information about her follow-up to last year’s Miss Anthropocene, her first album for new label home Columbia Records. Before explaining that the album is a “space opera” about lesbian artificial intelligence, she teased a new song called “Shinigami Eyes” on Discord, where she’s apparently joining the staff. Now she’s previewing another new track.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
MusicNME

Listen to Sneaker Pimps’ first new songs in nearly 20 years

Sneaker Pimps have returned with their first new music in nearly 20 years – you can hear their latest songs ‘Squaring The Circle’ and ‘Fighter’ below. The trip-hop band are currently preparing the release of their ‘Squaring The Circle’ album, which is set to arrive on September 10. The record will be the band’s first since January 2002’s ‘Bloodsport’.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

R.E.M.’s “Radio Free Europe” turns 40 (original Hib-Tone 7″ being reissued)

R.E.M.'s debut single, "Radio Free Europe," turns 40 today. Originally released on the Hib-Tone label, produced by Mitch Easter and backed with "Sitting Still," this is different from the version found on their debut album, Murmur. Out of print and and unavailable for decades, R.E.M. are reissuing the "Radio Free Europe" 7" for its 40th anniversary.
Music1029thebuzz.com

The Offspring Debut Music Video For ‘This Is Not Utopia’

The Offspring debuted the music video for their recently released track “This Is Not Utopia” yesterday (Wednesday, July 7th). The song is from their chart-topping 10th studio album Let The Bad Times Roll. The music video highlights the song’s topical lyrics and is meant as a social commentary on the...
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

Iconic NYC disc jockey Dennis Elsas still spinning for his listeners

A full five decades after his first shift at the legendary WNEW-FM, iconic New York DJ Dennis Elsas is looking forward to ... well, not retirement. “What’s that?” he joked last week. “I don’t play golf.”. The Queens-born DJ remains a radio fixture 50 years after his July 11, 1971,...
Musicz943radio.com

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe among artists contributing to The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a compilation paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s legendary 1967 self-titled debut album. The record, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror, will be released September 24, and features new versions of The Velvet Underground & Nico‘s 11 songs recorded by various artists. Stipe’s contribution is a rendition of the album’s lead track, “Sunday Morning.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The War on Drugs Tease New Song: Watch

The War on Drugs have shared a short video on social media featuring new footage and new music. In an Instagram Story shared by the band, Atlantic Records noted the news, adding: “👀👀.” Check out the teaser via the band’s Instagram below. The band’s last studio album was 2017’s Grammy...
MusicSpin

Thom Yorke Releases a Very 2021 Remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Whether you know “Creep” from being a Radiohead fan or from all of the copyright controversies it has been involved in over the years, it is indisputably one of both the band’s and Thom Yorke’s most well-known works. Now, nearly 30 years after the song’s original release, Yorke has shared this remix of the tune. While it’s not entirely unrecognizable, it’s definitely different.
Lifestylethebrag.com

Tones And I’s Rolling Stone cover to be sold as new NFT

More than a year after she graced the cover of Rolling Stone Australia’s debut issue, Tones and I is making history as her cover becomes the first to be released as a NFT through The Brag Media’s newly-launched NFT store. Taking place as part of a 24-hour sale from 12pm...
Rock Musichypebeast.com

BadBadNotGood Announce New Album 'Talk Memory'

Canadian instrumental group, BadBadNotGood has announced a forthcoming album, titled Talk Memory, which will release on October 8 via XL Recordings and Innovative Leisure. The album will reportedly feature collaborations from Terrance Martin and Laraaji, to name a few. Additionally, the album artwork will feature visuals by Virgil Abloh‘s Alaska-Alaska design firm. The news comes off the heels of the group’s latest single, Signal from the Noise, which came with a Duncan Loudon directed music video featuring the actor from the BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing Steve Stamp.
Rock MusicRed and Black

Wuxtry Records to celebrate R.E.M. reissue tonight

Wuxtry Records will celebrate the first-ever reissue of R.E.M.’s debut 1981 single “Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single)” tonight at the record store, according to a press release. Those who visit Wuxtry today and pre-order a copy of the reissued 7-inch single will receive admission to the festivities, which start...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Kofi’s “THE VIEW”: The Ones

Kofi’s music doesn’t follow any strict template. On “WIMTBTI,” he let the production play for almost a minute before he deigned to speak. His new song “THE VIEW” reverses the structure: He raps for the first minute or so, mutters a bit after that, and then drops out entirely, letting the psychedelic sample loop itself out. Yet Kofi manages to supply all this strangeness with a purpose. Over producer QGK’s plucked strings and moans, he drops mysterious lines that seem to imply some deeper knowledge about the cosmos: “Your karma is an encore/Love is what you on for/Long for integrity you all integral so let it be.” You’ll need to listen closely to catch his words because he says them quickly, like he doesn’t have much time. The pressure builds in his last lines, which contain a mantra clear enough for anyone to understand: “Don’t expect niggas to see you for your core and don’t let it bother you at all/Soar.” The thrust of these words linger as the instrumental spins in the background.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Tremonti Debut Dark + Moody New Song ‘If Not For You’

Mark Tremonti just does not stop. The ever-prolific rock guitarist announced the Marching in Time solo album earlier this year and has now debuted its first single, "If Not For You." The record, which will be out Sept. 24, will be the fifth from the Tremonti group and first since...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA Streams 1991 Performance Of "Wherever I May Roam"

Metallica is now streaming a live version of their song "Wherever I May Roam" recorded at Day on the Green at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on October 12, 1991. The performance comes from the Some Shit from Day on the Green disc of the coming Black Album reissue due out September 10, which is available for pre-order here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy