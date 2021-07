The Cincinnati Reds had some good news and they had some bad news to announce on Thursday. The good news is that right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray would be returning from the injured list to make a start on Sunday to close out the Milwaukee Brewers series. Gray was placed on the injured list after his start before the All-Stay break and was not expected to miss any real time. The bad news was that they have to place right-handed reliever Art Warren on the injured list with a strained oblique. That move was retroactive to Monday.