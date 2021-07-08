Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis to honor journalist Ida B. Wells with week-long celebration and statue unveiling

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 13 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 130 years after her work reporting on the brutal lynching of three black men, Memphis is finally honoring journalist Ida B. Wells for her work and legacy. The Memphis Memorial Committee announced Thursday there will be a week-long celebration to honor the civil rights activist and mid-south journalist. During that celebration, the committee will the nation's 1st statue of Wells.

