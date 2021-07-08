Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Saweetie defends her decision to work with Dr. Luke

By Will Lavin
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie has spoken out about her reasons for working with Dr. Luke following the producer’s ongoing legal battle with Kesha. In a new interview, the ‘Back To The Streets’ rapper was quizzed about her working relationship with Dr. Luke, who is currently involved in a defamation case with Kesha, after she sued him in 2014, alleging emotional abuse and sexual assault.

www.nme.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vulture#New York Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Addresses Controversy Around Working With Dr. Luke

Dr. Luke has been at the center of controversy ever since he was accused of sexual assault and battery by Kesha. Though a judge cleared him of wrongdoing, the allegations still weigh heavy on his name. Saweetie, whose biggest songs to date have writing and production credits from Dr. Luke, has faced criticism in the past for working with him, despite the accusations.
CelebritiesGenius

Saweetie Claims She Didn’t Know About The Allegations Against Dr. Luke Until After She Worked With Him

[Editor’s note: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.]. With Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty B-tch Music, on the way, the rapper sat down with New York magazine for a profile. The interviews for the profile spanned several months, and writer Hunter Harris broached Saweetie about the topic of working with Dr. Luke—who was accused of rape by Kesha in a 2014 lawsuit.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Covers Vulture / Dishes On New Music, Working With Dr. Luke, & More

Saweetie is hot on the promotional trail for her upcoming ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ album. Her latest stop was Vulture, where she participated in a sizzling photo shoot and gave a compelling interview. In the interview, she does not hold back and talks her new music, working with Dr. Luke. Peep...
CelebritiesNME

Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed. The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’. Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lil Kim calls out rap superstar she wants to face in a Verzuz battle (video)

Rap royalty Lil Kim was very quick and clear in her answer about engaging in a Verzuz battle and who she wants to go up against. The ’90s rap legend, whose full name is Kimberly Denise Jones, was on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles when she was asked by “The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy if she was interested in participating in a Verzuz battle in the near future.
CelebritiesBillboard

Zendaya's Got Us 'Crazy in Love' With Her Beyoncé-Inspired Look at the 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya didn't leave her Versace on the floor or in the past when she pulled inspiration from an old gem out of Beyoncé's closet for the 2021 BET Awards. The 24-year-old Emmy winner walked out wearing a very similar Versace purple cut-out gown with lime green straps that Bey famously wore for her first solo BET Awards performance post-Destiny's Child of her and Jay-Z's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 awards show. The only noticeable difference? Zendaya's was ankle-length, while Bey's was cut super short.
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Lookalike Gets L.A. Fan & His Mom Roasted On Twitter

Los Angeles, CA – Anyone who’s been to Los Angeles has likely had a run-in with at least one celebrity. The City of Angels is a playground full of famous faces just waiting to be spotted. But one particular “celebrity” caused an uproar on Twitter over the weekend. On Sunday (July 11), She Rates Dogs podcast co-host Mat George shared a snap of his mother allegedly meeting Snoop Dogg.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Close-Up Of Her Twerking On Her 23rd Birthday

Today, July 1, marks Missy Elliott's 50th birthday, and it turns out that the legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer also shares her birthday with a fellow female multi-hyphenate. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle also celebrates her birthday today, and in honor of her 23rd trip around the sun, the talented artist has treated her fans to a huge announcement.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Paloma Ford – “All For Nothing” f. Rick Ross

Revisiting her well-received 2020 project, X Tapes, Paloma Ford returns with a visual for her Rick Ross-guested track “All For Nothing.”. “’All For Nothing’ is the lead track for X Tapes and reflects the essence of the project. It’s the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss,” Paloma tells ‘Plex. “It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy