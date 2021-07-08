Thoughts of 4-H, the fair, and summer recipes

It is fair time, and time to get those 4-H projects exhibited. 4-H and the fair have always been part of our family’s summer. Charles and I were 4-H members back when, and some of our friends now. We met in 4-H. All our children were 4-H members and were very active with exhibits, contests, and trips. That was a great experience for them. All our grandchildren were in 4-H also. We still have one granddaughter in 4-H, and now we have two great grandchildren in 4-H. I guess we have always been a 4-H family. Maybe that is why I continue to exhibit in the Open Class each year. i just enjoying taking things to the fair, whether I win or not isn’t important.