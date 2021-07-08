Cancel
Ashtabula County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ashtabula; Trumbull A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRUMBULL AND SOUTHEASTERN ASHTABULA COUNTIES At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pymatuning Central, or 19 miles north of Sharpsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kinsman, Andover, Johnston and Cherry Valley. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

