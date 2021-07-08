Severe Weather Statement issued for Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mahoning; Trumbull A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN TRUMBULL AND MAHONING COUNTIES At 350 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Vienna Center to Canfield to 7 miles southwest of Salem, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Youngstown, Warren, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Lordstown, Vienna Center, Hilltop, Maplewood Park, Leavittsburg, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, Vienna, McDonald and Poland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH