Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Niagara by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Niagara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTHERN NIAGARA COUNTIES At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kenmore, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda and Amherst. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 53 and 49. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Depew, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
Lockport, NY
City
North Tonawanda, NY
City
Niagara, NY
City
West Seneca, NY
City
Amherst, NY
City
Kenmore, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Interstate 90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in Los Angeles court to sex assaults

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff's deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he has been serving a 23-year prison term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy