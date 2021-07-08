Cancel
Grand County, UT

Heat Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley and Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

