Special Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BERKS COUNTY At 350 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Morgan, or 9 miles northeast of New Holland, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Elverson, New Morgan, Stowe, Shillington, West Reading, Mount Penn, Mohnton, Kenhorst, St. Lawrence, Lorane, Reiffton, Amity Gardens, Flying Hills, Wyomissing Hills and West Wyomissing. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 299. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

