Severe Weather Statement issued for Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Niagara A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTHERN NIAGARA COUNTIES At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kenmore, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda and Amherst. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 53 and 49. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH