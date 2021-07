President George Washington was our nation’s first president. He is one of the most celebrated heroes of our nation’s history. He helped America win its independence against Britain as a courageous military leader. However, did you know that after his presidency, he became the first man on the moon? Oh, you’ve never heard that before. That might be because I just made up that last part. Actually, I could make up a lot of information about him like how he had three legs, and he hated Mondays, and he invented the one dollar bill...This is fun.