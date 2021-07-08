Cancel
The Untold Truth Of Erin French

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 2018, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced plans to produce a new TV channel called the Magnolia Network (via House Beautiful). While home viewers can't enjoy the full channel until January 2022, some of the content has already dropped on other platforms, including Erin French's "The Lost Kitchen" (via Amazon Prime Video). The series focuses on French, her life, and how she handled surviving the pandemic as a successful chef who had to shutter her restaurant for extended stretches of time. Through the course of the series, French helps set up an online farmers market to support her restaurant, negotiates offering a brand-new lunch service, and ruminates on how to keep bringing joy to diners while dealing with the new reality of dining during a pandemic.

