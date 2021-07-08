The Untold Truth Of Erin French

It's hard to find the right words to sum up the life and legacy of Anthony Bourdain. The chef turned TV host turned cultural ambassador lived so many lifetimes in his 61 years. He traveled and ate his way around the globe, discovering hidden treasures in some of the biggest cities on Earth and exploring some of the most remote areas of the planet, bringing the rest of us along for a seat at the table. Bourdain was a lover of food and people, and cultivated a rich understanding of both. In middle age, he found success beyond his wildest imagination, but never let it compromise his world view or his authentic spirit. To so many people, he was a legend and a hero, in the culinary world and beyond.