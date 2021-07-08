Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Best Chocolate Buttercream Icing Recipe

By Kristen Carli
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to desserts, many are only as good as the icing that covers them. Young kids (and some adults) will often even cut straight to the chase and skip the official dessert entirely, choosing instead to lick off all the sweet frosting and call it a day. So no matter what you're baking, it's important to have a great icing recipe under your belt that can take just about anything up a notch. And if that frosting is quick and easy to make, so much the better.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icing Sugar#Chocolate#Buttercream#Hand Mixer#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

50% Agree That These 2 Chain Restaurants Have The Best Specialty Cocktails

While you may not find "cocktail anxiety" listed in any medical textbook, it's nevertheless a condition that many of us suffer from on occasion. After all, when you walk into a bar, it's always a little embarrassing never being entirely sure what mixed drinks are acceptable to order. If you ask for something too complicated, is the bartender going to laugh at you? Or maybe they'll be sneering if you go too basic, or somehow you'll otherwise incur their ire by ordering a drink they simply don't approve of. Unless the establishment comes right out and signals its specialties somehow — for instance, the actual name of the bar is Martini Lounge or Mai Tais'R'Us — you may get so stressed out you wind up just ordering a beer instead.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Flourless Chocolate Truffle Mousse Cake Recipe

Flourless and easy to digest, this chocolate truffle mousse cake is so rich and chocolatey! If you like to experience a real and deep chocolate taste then this must be it! Your family and friends will love it! Prepare it and enjoy one of the most delicious chocolate desserts. It will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 45 minutes to bake. Here is the recipe:
Louisville, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Louisville

A couple of weeks ago, I wanted to find some amazing Louisville treats to keep my sweet tooth happy and buy local during these trying times. I ended up thinking it would be fun to select the business that bakes the best chocolate chip cookie in the whole city. After many, many samplings, I have my answer: Butchertown Grocery Bakery!
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Mexican Coffee Ice Cream Recipe

Add a Mexican flair to your homemade coffee ice cream with this recipe. This rich, sweet, and creamy concoction has a hint of cinnamon, too. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, combine milk, coffee, cinnamon, and orange zest. Bring to a boil; remove from heat. Allow to steep 30 minutes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Ina Garten Tip Makes Cutting Corn Off The Cob Even Easier

During the summer, few things are more satisfying than some delicious, fresh corn on the cob. According to Green Giant, corn is the third most popular vegetable in the entire country, just behind broccoli and carrots. So, if you're not the one eating it, you're probably the one prepping it for someone else that loves it. And it makes total sense why corn is so popular — the versatile starch is perfect for adding a tasty, fresh flavor to salads, succotash, chowder, tacos, and so much more.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

M&M's New Crunchy Peanut Butter Is Turning Heads

Either rich and creamy or crunchy and chunky, there's no denying that peanut butter makes everything better. From sweet chocolate peanut butter cupcakes, to savory Thai Noodles and the quintessential American PB&J, this versatile spread complements myriad flavor profiles and is the star ingredient in a large variety of dishes. As if we needed more reasons to love this comfort food, peanut butter is considered "a healthy choice" (via All Recipes). The nutty treat is similar to olive oil when it comes to its fiber, protein, and unsaturated fat to saturated fat ratio, and it "fills you up (and keeps you feeling full) without piling on calories." There are so many interesting ways you can use peanut butter, and some you may never have thought of.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Homemade Lemon Italian Ice Recipe

Homemade Italian ice isn't a treat that you'll only find at a store or restaurant. Believe it or not, you can make the treat in the comfort of your own home. Ting Dalton is the mastermind behind easy homemade lemon Italian ice, and if you're new to making it, she says that it's very simple. "Absolutely super easy," she raves about beginners making it. "Anyone can try this — and even if the texture isn't smooth, you're still going to have refreshingly zesty sweet ice granita."
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Grand Marnier Chocolate Mousse Recipe

The right combination of chocolate and lemon can make heavenly good dessert – and the wrong one can be a real disaster! So, having the right ingredients and the love of chocolate and citrus will lead you to an amazing dessert experience that will last in your mouth! Try this unique and simple recipe:
RecipesOh My Veggies

Best Vegetarian Indian Recipes

I really really love Indian food. I love the spices and the sweet flavors—and don't even get me started on all the tomatoes! One of the best things about Indian food is that the majority of it is already vegetarian. Here I've gathered the best vegetarian Indian recipes so you can add some spice to your next meal!
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Chocolate Cremoso with Espresso Parfait Recipe

The ultimate creamy and chocolatey dessert with a coffee flavor! This fabulous chocolate creamoso with espresso parfait is so yummy! If you want to make luxurious dessert at home than this is the one! Plus, it can be perfect for breakfast – because the chocolate will provide you energy and the coffee wake you up! Try it:
Food & DrinksWeelicious

Graham Cracker Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hot summer days call for cold treats like these Graham Cracker Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Sandwiches!. What childhood memory does summertime conjure up most for you? Hurtling down a Slip N' Slide on a hot day? Chasing fireflies at twilight? Staying up later than usual waiting for the sun to set? For me it has to be sitting by the side of a pool on a warm day, licking around the sides of an ice cream sandwich. Granted ice cream sandwiches are not as healthy as a juicy slice of watermelon or a bowl of plump strawberries, but my love for them still knows no limit.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

6-Minutes Chocolate Cake Recipe

This chocolate cake is super speedy and it tastes delicious! A quick and lovely dessert that requires just a few simple ingredients. The best thing is that you need exactly 6 minutes to make it! Try it:. Ingredients:. 170 grams’ sugar. 20 grams unsweetened cocoa powder. 100 ml boiling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy