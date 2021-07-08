Cancel
Oneida County, NY

New York: Completion of Housing Community in Oneida County

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
STL.News
 13 days ago
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of Jason Gwilt Memo.ial Senior Apartments, a $15.5 million 50-apartment affordable development in the town of Verona. The new mixed-use complex, located on the former Sylvan and Verona Beach Elementary school, includes the Parkway Center at the Beach senior center, which was a priority project of the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council.

