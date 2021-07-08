New York: Completion of Housing Community in Oneida County
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of Jason Gwilt Memo.ial Senior Apartments, a $15.5 million 50-apartment affordable development in the town of Verona. The new mixed-use complex, located on the former Sylvan and Verona Beach Elementary school, includes the Parkway Center at the Beach senior center, which was a priority project of the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council.stl.news
