WATCH: Eddie Goldman spotted working out near Halas Hall

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 14 days ago
The No. 1 thing every Bears fan wants to see is probably Justin Fields slinging touchdowns at some point this season. Behind that however, Bears fans probably want to see Eddie Goldman return to Halas Hall, looking as good as he did back in 2019 when he last played. Throughout the offseason, the Bears have maintained they’re confident that Goldman would return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he didn’t report to mandatory minicamp last month, and Matt Nagy made it clear his absence wasn’t excused.

www.nbcsports.com

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
