SHIFT ATL awarded $35,000 grant through Iowa West Foundation

(Atlantic) SHIFT ATL was recently awarded $35,000 in grant funding from the Iowa West Foundation to aid in the completion of renovating The Telegraph building. During this grant cycle, Iowa West Foundation awarded $3.7 million in grants and initiatives throughout southwest Iowa

Construction and progress are in full swing at 14 e 4th Street in Atlantic, the organization’s inaugural project. “We have fixed the structural issues, framed out the spaces, and are now working to add all of the finishing touches so that the space can be a fresh addition and asset to Atlantic,” said Jessie Shiels, president of SHIFT ATL. “We are very grateful for the partnerships, especially with the Iowa West Foundation, to make this project happen.”

The $35,000 will be put to immediate use as windows and doors are replaced throughout the entire building, HVAC work is completed and the team starts laying floor, tile and installing finishes in the AirBnB space.

Revitalizing The Telegraph (formerly known as the Downtowner), saw construction start in November of 2020. Werts Construction (Frazer Werts and team), Camblin Mechanical and Berg Electric have been executing against the renovation plan for the past eight months and have made great progress. They have completed demolition, stabilized, plumbed, poured a new floor, roughed in electrical, insulated and hung drywall in the building. The crew is now ready to start on the finishing touches on the upper story. SHIFT ATL will still be completing a 2-bedroom AirBnB on the upper story. The lower level commercial space is currently without a tenant, but the organization has ideas for what they would like to see occupy this space and are excited about the potential this space holds for the community of Atlantic.

To learn more about each project SHIFT ATL is working on, to donate or to get involved, contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com, visit the website shiftatl.org or facebook page, @shiftatl.