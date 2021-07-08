Cancel
Electronics

CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Times Union
 14 days ago

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.

ElectronicsTimes Union

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
MarketsTimes Union

Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
ScienceTimes Union

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.
IndustryRegister Citizen

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
HealthStamford Advocate

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
HealthScience Now

Dynamic loading of human engineered heart tissue enhances contractile function and drives a desmosome-linked disease phenotype

You are currently viewing the abstract. The role that mechanical forces play in shaping the structure and function of the heart is critical to understanding heart formation and the etiology of disease but is challenging to study in patients. Engineered heart tissues (EHTs) incorporating human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)–derived cardiomyocytes have the potential to provide insight into these adaptive and maladaptive changes. However, most EHT systems cannot model both preload (stretch during chamber filling) and afterload (pressure the heart must work against to eject blood). Here, we have developed a new dynamic EHT (dyn-EHT) model that enables us to tune preload and have unconstrained contractile shortening of >10%. To do this, three-dimensional (3D) EHTs were integrated with an elastic polydimethylsiloxane strip providing mechanical preload and afterload in addition to enabling contractile force measurements based on strip bending. Our results demonstrated that dynamic loading improves the function of wild-type EHTs on the basis of the magnitude of the applied force, leading to improved alignment, conduction velocity, and contractility. For disease modeling, we used hiPSC-derived cardiomyocytes from a patient with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy due to mutations in the desmoplakin gene. We demonstrated that manifestation of this desmosome-linked disease state required dyn-EHT conditioning and that it could not be induced using 2D or standard 3D EHT approaches. Thus, a dynamic loading strategy is necessary to provoke the disease phenotype of diastolic lengthening, reduction of desmosome counts, and reduced contractility, which are related to primary end points of clinical disease, such as chamber thinning and reduced cardiac output.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers elucidate the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images

An international collaboration elucidates the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images. The findings have been published in Nature Communications. Imagine meeting a friend on the street, and imagine that with every step they take, your visual system has to process their image from scratch in order to recognize them. Now imagine if the same thing were to happen for every object and creature that moves around us. We would live in a constant state of uncertainty and inconsistency. Luckily, that is not the case.
SoftwareTimes Union

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Affimer Proteins: Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis (Part 2)

DNA -> Amino Acids. Ultimately, we’re not actually interested in the DNA sequence of the Affimer binders. Instead, it’s the amino acid (AA) sequence that’s of interest. The reason for this is that it’s the amino acids that form the protein, which in turn gives rise to the physical characteristics (and binding properties) of the Affimer molecules (specifically, the loop regions).
EconomyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia Announces Japanese Patent On Imaging System For Targeting Cardiac Therapies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No: 6887216 titled, "Target Site Selection, Entry, and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation" with a patent term that will expire on January 8, 2034.
Sciencearxiv.org

Characterization Multimodal Connectivity of Brain Network by Hypergraph GAN for Alzheimer's Disease Analysis

Using multimodal neuroimaging data to characterize brain network is currently an advanced technique for Alzheimer's disease(AD) Analysis. Over recent years the neuroimaging community has made tremendous progress in the study of resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) derived from blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) signals and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) derived from white matter fiber tractography. However, Due to the heterogeneity and complexity between BOLD signals and fiber tractography, Most existing multimodal data fusion algorithms can not sufficiently take advantage of the complementary information between rs-fMRI and DTI. To overcome this problem, a novel Hypergraph Generative Adversarial Networks(HGGAN) is proposed in this paper, which utilizes Interactive Hyperedge Neurons module (IHEN) and Optimal Hypergraph Homomorphism algorithm(OHGH) to generate multimodal connectivity of Brain Network from rs-fMRI combination with DTI. To evaluate the performance of this model, We use publicly available data from the ADNI database to demonstrate that the proposed model not only can identify discriminative brain regions of AD but also can effectively improve classification performance.
ChemistryPhys.org

Developing a tool for streamlined molecular weight analysis

New world-first Griffith University-led research has streamlined the process of identifying the structure and molecular weight of compounds, which could have positive implications for scientists working in the fields of drug discovery, pollution analysis, food security and more. Published in Royal Society of Chemistry's flagship journal Chemical Science, the team...
Sciencearxiv.org

Methodology development and validation of integrating sphere measurement of small size tissue specimens

Optical imaging modalities are non-ionizing methods with significant potential for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective medical diagnostics and treatments. The design of critical parameters of an optical imaging system depends on a thorough understanding of optical properties of the biological tissue within the purposed application. Integrating sphere technique combined with inverse adding doubling algorithm has been widely used for determination of biological tissue ex vivo. It has been studied for tissues typically with a large sample size and over a spectral range of 400 nm to 1100 nm. The aim of this study is to develop a methodology for calculating optical absorption and reduced scattering of small size biological tissues from reflectance and transmittance measurements at a wide spectral range of 400 to 1800 nm. We developed a small sample adaptor kit to allow integrating sphere measurements of samples with small sizes using a commercial device. We proposed a two-tier IAD algorithm to mitigate the profound cross-talk effect in reduced scattering using IAD. We evaluated the two-tier IAD with both simulated data by Monte Carlo Simulation and data obtained from phantom experiments. We also investigated the accuracy the proposed work flow of using small sample kit and condensed incident light beam. We found that the small sample measurements despite with condense beam size led to overestimated absorption coefficient across the whole wavelength range while the spectrum shape well preserved. Our proposed method of a two-tier IAD and small sample kit could be a useful and reliable tool to characterise optical properties of biological tissue ex vivo particularly when only small size samples are available.
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Machine Learning Approaches to Automated Flow Cytometry Diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Akum S. Kang, Loveleen C. Kang, Stephen M. Mastorides, Philip R. Foulis, Lauren A. DeLand, Robert P. Seifert, Andrew Borkowski. Flow cytometry is a technique that measures multiple fluorescence and light scatter-associated parameters from individual cells as they flow a single file through an excitation light source. These cells are labeled with antibodies to detect various antigens and the fluorescence signals reflect antigen expression. Interpretation of the multiparameter flow cytometry data is laborious, time-consuming, and expensive. It involves manual interpretation of cell distribution and pattern recognition on two-dimensional plots by highly trained medical technologists and pathologists. Using various machine learning algorithms, we attempted to develop an automated analysis for clinical flow cytometry cases that would automatically classify normal and chronic lymphocytic leukemia cases. We achieved the best success with the Gradient Boosting. The XGBoost classifier achieved a specificity of 1.00 and a sensitivity of 0.67, a negative predictive value of 0.75, a positive predictive value of 1.00, and an overall accuracy of 0.83 in prospectively classifying cases with malignancies.

