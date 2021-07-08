Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Beaches, Fort Taber Closed Friday Due to Storm

By Kate Robinson
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford beaches and Fort Taber Park will be closed tomorrow due to the Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the region. Mayor Jon Mitchell's office announced the closures Thursday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, which could bring wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour to the SouthCoast on Friday.

fun107.com

Comments / 0

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Economy#Extreme Weather#Southcoast#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Madison, NHPosted by
FUN 107

Colossal New Hampshire Boulder is the Biggest of Its Kind in North America

Have you ever just sat and marveled at how small we are as humans? We're each typically about five or six feet tall, which is nothing compared to a lot of things here on Earth. The size of the Earth then pales in comparison to the size of the Sun, and so on and so forth. You could go on forever about the complexity and sheer never-ending-ness of the universe, and personally, I find the whole thing both terrifying and humbling at the same time.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FUN 107

Every Massachusetts and Rhode Island Pool Available to Rent Today

I don’t have a pool, but a couple of my relatives do. If we don’t feel like going to the beach, we usually end up at one of the pools for the afternoon to cool off during the summer. It’s nice to not have to lug all of the beach stuff and have access to a private bathroom when nature calls. However, not everyone has a pool of their own or knows someone who owns a pool. So that’s why it’s nice to know that a new service exists to bridge that gap.
Fall River, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Fall River Is Beautiful: Bugs, Birds, Bunnies and Wildlife

Let's be honest for a moment. Fall River often times gets a bad rep, but I'm here today to convince you to think otherwise. As someone who grew up in the countryside of Westport, I've always been surrounded by nature, for the most part. I enjoyed being outdoors and enjoying the explorations throughout the woods. You never know what you're going to run into or see.
Nantucket, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Keep Track of Sharks Off Cape Cod Right From Your Phone

In the age of constantly-evolving technology, there's an app for everything these days, right? Thanks to an organization performing research and education on oceanic wildlife across the globe, you can now track individual sharks from anywhere, even just off the coast of Massachusetts. OCEARCH started its work back in 2007,...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FUN 107

Bristol County Beaches Cleanest in Massachusetts

SouthCoast beaches are the cleanest in the state this year, according to a new report from the Environment Massachusetts Research and Policy Center. The center's 2021 Safe for Swimming report shows the results of testing 556 beaches in the state for fecal bacteria like E. coli. It revealed Bristol County...
LifestylePosted by
FUN 107

New England’s Largest Splash Pad Is Less Than Two Hours From the SouthCoast

Who's ready for a road trip? Pack the kids in the car and hit the road, but not for too long because your next family destination is less than two hours from the SouthCoast. The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village in Montville, Connecticut offers so much more than your average activities for the dino-loving kiddos in your life. Believe it or not, it's actually home to the largest splash pad in all of New England, which includes more than 30 dinosaur-themed water features. Kids (and adults) can experience their favorite dinos in a whole new way while hiding from the park's spitting Stegosaurus, dueling with the T-Rex and Velociprator-head water cannons and cooling off under the dinosaur "rib cage" waterfall. There's even a "flying" Pteranodon that's triggered by ground sensors throughout the splash pad!

Comments / 0

Community Policy