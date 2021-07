Batista’s film career is going quite well, but he’s not rushing to appear with The Rock & John Cena in a movie at this point. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Army of the Dead star was recently tagged by a fan on social media regarding a quote from Cena where he said he’d be interested in doing a film with Rock. Cena told Complex while promoting F9: The Fast Saga, “As somebody who enjoys entertainment, I’m intrigued [at the possibility of working with The Rock]. I feel that would be entertaining. There’s a lot more than my opinion that’s gonna have to work to connect those dots, but I think it would be entertaining. So, I’m in.”