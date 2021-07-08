Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Taschen Art Books on Sale Until July 11th: Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali & More (Up to 75% Off)

openculture.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFYI, from now until Sunday, the art book publisher Taschen is running a summer sale, letting you enjoy up to 75% off of hundreds of display copies of fine arts books–some of which we’ve featured here before. Some titles includes:. Enter the sale here. Note that Taschen is a partner...

www.openculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Salvador Dali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Salvador Dali More#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Upgrade Your Coffee Table With This Taschen Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Enough with the Ableist Worship of Frida Kahlo

The question that propels Emily Rapp Black’s Frida Kahlo and My Left Leg is simple and self-implicating: “Why do we (I) love Frida?” Throughout the book’s fourteen loosely-linked essays, Black lays claim to Kahlo for unique reason: like the painter became later in life, Black is an amputee, and both women’s lives were shaped by physical disability. In her youth, the author formed what she calls “the perfect imaginary friendship” with Kahlo. “I chose to try and understand the story of her body as a way of knowing or accessing mine,” Black writes, “as if the story of her life set out a path or trail that, no matter how difficult, I might follow.” Latching onto public figures like this is common among young disabled people, who are desperate to find other people in the world like us, to trace a possible road map for our own lives. Still Black admits the limits of an attachment to a woman who “lives only in the terrain of my imagination where I set all the terms of the story.”
Visual Artbaystatebanner.com

Rose Art Museum exhibit explores photographs of, not by, Frida Kahlo

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Art lovers are used to seeing Frida Kahlo depict herself in her deeply intimate self-portraits. In “Frida Kahlo: POSE” at the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, Kahlo is depicted through the lens of other artists, photographers who flocked to her striking image and natural manner in front of the camera. Curators Gannit Ankori and Circe Henestrosa discovered that despite never holding the camera, photography was another medium Kahlo had mastered.
Books & Literaturehypebeast.com

Behold the Most Comprehensive Book on Frida Kahlo To Date

624 pages of bio, paintings, diary entries and more. Frida Kahlo, one of the 20th Century’s most inspirational artists is getting a massive 624-page book by TASCHEN. Titled, Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings. the hardcover book unearths a range of famous and unseen works by the famed Mexican artist, including 152 paintings, diary entries, letters and photographs, which undoubtedly makes this the most comprehensive publication on the artist to date.
Nassau County, NYroslyn-news.com

Andy Warhol Comes To Town

Sports and art have at least one thing in common. With enough hard work, you make your luck (just ask the underdog Islanders, whose playoff run almost led to the Cup) or the first place Mets. The Nassau Museum of Art caught a huge break this summer as well. I vividly remember the day that I received the phone call from Bank of America asking if Nassau County Museum of Art would want to showcase the internationally acclaimed exhibition, Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop from the Bank of America Art in Our Communities program, as it unexpectedly was available to us—at no cost to the museum. I immediately shouted, “Yes, of course.” The trustee committee that has to approve shows (including Angela Susan Anton) quickly voted to make it happen. And it turned out to be a perfectly timed lifeline as the museum helps Nassau County recover. As soon as timed tickets went on sale, they were booked so quickly that before the opening on May 8 it was necessary to open July and August dates. Schools signed up for classes and groups began appearing for our daily tours at 2. Everywhere Warhol goes, attendance records follow. For seasoned art lovers and for newbies, this is this summer’s must-see show, the first time a Long Island museum has had a solo Warhol show.
Visual ArtColossal

An XXL-Edition Compiles All of Frida Kahlo’s 152 Artworks in an Extensive Celebration of Her Life and Work

An enormous new book from Taschen explores the life and work of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907–1954). Widely recognized as a groundbreaking figure in contemporary understandings of gender and sexuality, Kahlo’s now iconic image—particularly derived from her more than 50 self-portraits showing her bold brow, braided hair, and range of floral adornments—has secured her legacy as one of the most influential and profound artists of the 20th Century.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Pieces From Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Banksy and More Featured at New Christie’s Auction

The four online-only auctions span post-war and contemporary art, prints and multiples. Christie’s is continuing its commitment to online art sales, with four new online-only auctions that are taking place this July. The auctions, titled First Open, Contemporary Edition, Trespassing and Superplastic: The Janky Heist, span post-war and contemporary art, prints and multiples.
Chaska, MNswnewsmedia.com

Summer book sale is July 22-25

The Friends of the Chaska Library will once again hold its summer book sale during River City Day. “As life returns to a new state of ‘normal,’ the need for community is stronger than ever. The sale is a great way to catch up with friends and neighbors while browsing through a wide variety of books,” states a Friends of the Chaska Library press release.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
geekspin

UNIQLO unveils UT collection honoring Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Keith Haring

UNIQLO is launching a UT collection featuring the iconic artwork of beloved pop artists Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Keith Haring. The extensive UNIQLO UT x Warhol x Basquiat x Haring Collection includes a wide variety of t-shirts and accessories in a full range of adult sizes ranging from $7.90 to $39.90. The t-shirts and accessories like baseball caps, pocketable tote bags, and umbrellas will be available on UNIQLO.com and at select UNIQLO stores in the U.S. starting July 26th. The collection’s slip-on sneakers and home goods, meanwhile, will go on sale beginning August 9th. The entire lineup will also be available globally but launch dates will vary by region.
Macedon, NYFingerLakes1

Book sale July 24th at Macedon Library

The Friends of Macedon Public Library will host a used book sale at the Macedon Library from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24th. Prices for books range between .25 and $2. All proceeds will be going towards programs the library holds with their limited budget. Past programs...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Branigan Book Club Author Presentation

Lynn C. Miller, a New Mexico author will Zoom about her book "The Unmasking" –published in 2020, interweaves mystery, women’s history, and academic satire. Several female professors journey from “Austin University” to Silver City, NM to perform at a festival. They depict famous women from history: Gertrude Stein, Edith Wharton, Virginia Woolf, Mabel Dodge Luhan, and Victoria Woodhull. Hanging over them is the suspicious death of their college dean, an event they conclude was a murder. Contact the Reference Desk at library.reference@las-cruces.org or 575-528-4005 for more information.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Celebrating Frida Kahlo

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event this weekend to celebrate Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist who has inspired through her life story. Kahlo was born in 1907 and died in 1954. She painted portraits, self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. Her paintings often had strong autobiographical elements and mixed realism with fantasy.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Local Gallery Celebrating All Things Frida Kahlo This Weekend

Fans of Frida Kahlo can celebrate the iconic artist's 144th birthday during the encore celebration at Casa Ortiz this Friday. In celebration of what would have been Frida Kahlo’s 114th birthday, Casa Ortiz will be hosting an encore presentation of its Frida-inspired art show featuring local artists, mariachis, artisans, eats, and much more.
San Antonio, TXAustin Chronicle

Day Trips: Frida Kahlo Oasis, San Antonio

Re-creation of the artist's home transports visitors to Mexico. "Frida Kahlo Oasis" at the San Antonio Botanical Garden transports visitors to the artist's home in Mexico City. It's a garden within a garden decorated with plants and sculptures that inspired her art. Casa Azul in Mexico City was Kahlo's most...
Designers & Collectionsmymodernmet.com

Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks

Do you have a favorite work of art from history? From Van Gogh’s Starry Night to da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, many famous paintings from our past continue to fascinate people today. Ukrainian jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) is one artist who takes inspiration from iconic masterpieces. She handcrafts beautiful bead earrings that allow you to wear your favorite works of art.

Comments / 0

Community Policy