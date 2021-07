They say the bigger they are, the harder they fall. And that certainly rings true for Celtic, who have fallen pretty damn hard after nine years on top of the world. We're less than 12 months into the Hoops' attempt at a 'banter' era, but they have already given their rivals across the city a run for their money. Even the most ardent Celtic defender would admit they have been a shambles since 2020/21 kicked off, with their persistence with Neil Lennon and indecisiveness over Eddie Howe setting them back years.