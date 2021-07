Tonight's main event on NXT was the title match between NXT Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Tian Sha's Xia Li. Li has been on a tear recently, and she was looking to cap off that run with a win over Gonzalez, which would give Tian Sha the first taste of gold. Gonzalez imposed her will on Li right off the bat, and Li couldn't seem to get a foothold, as Gonzalez charged her and knocked her down on the mat. Li then kicked the back of her knee and jumped on her back, and then managed to get up on Gonzalez's shoulders, but Gonzalez threw her into the corner.