Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Scream 5' First Look Revealed as Movie Is Officially Completed

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScream 5 is one step closer to hitting the big screen. On Wednesday, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed post-production on the upcoming horror flick, the latest addition to the beloved franchise, has finished and the movie is now officially complete. To celebrate the news, Bettinelli-Olpin also treated fans and soon-to-be audience members to a behind-the-scenes image of the crew putting the finishing touches on the film. The upcoming film wrapped filming in November 2020, with post-production having been underway ever since.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Roger L. Jackson
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#The First Film#Scream 4#V H S#Radio Silence#Project X Entertainment#Fim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Quentin Tarantino Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s lucky that Quentin Tarantino doesn’t consider the first and second volumes of Kill Bill as separate movies, otherwise he’d have retired after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood having constantly reiterated his desire to step away from directing feature films once he makes it to number ten. The six-year...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 New Original Horror Movies Today

Those looking for new horror content to watch this weekend will be pleased to find out that Netflix just added two original chillers this Friday. The streaming giant debuted a duo of horror films this June 2nd that couldn’t be more different, one is a major new release while the other is an international flick that you shouldn’t overlook. The movies in question are Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and The 8th Night.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesNME

First look at ‘Jackass Forever’ as official pictures released

The fourth and final film in the Jackass franchise now has an official title and a set of typically wild teaser shots. The classic cast of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy are joined by new daredevils Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka on Jackass Forever, the group’s latest feature-length excursion through high-octane stunts and reckless challenges.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Harder They Fall': New Western Coming to Netflix Features a Famous Black Cast

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall has dropped, and the fandom has already begun. What's being heralded as a "new school Western" flexes a star-studded cast of Black actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film, due out later this year, will mark Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut.
MoviesTime Out Global

Val Kilmer has been filming his own documentary for 50 years

Val Kilmer has worn many hats across his long career: '80s heartthrob, method-actor, egomaniac, poet, thespian, action hero and even MacGruber villain. Now, in a new A24 documentary that bears his name, the screen legend dives into each and every one in intimate detail. "I was the first guy I...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Movie Produced By Will Smith Gets Shut Down

As you’d expect from someone who’s reigned as one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars for 25 years, Will Smith has plenty of clout in the industry. His name alone is more than enough to get virtually any project green lit, but things aren’t going so smoothly for his latest venture on the other side of the camera.
MoviesNME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Jackass Forever’

The first trailer for the fourth and reportedly final Jackass film has landed. The preview shows the gang reunited on the big screen for the first time since 2013’s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. Stunts in the trailer include Johnny Knoxville getting fired out of an enormous canon, poisonous snake bites and an exploding toilet.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Scream reveals new look at Ghostface in behind-the-scenes pictures

Scream, the fifth instalment in the Scream franchise and self-confessed "relaunch", has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at its central villain Ghostface. The latest version of Ghostface hasn't changed much since the original '96 movie, fans will be pleased to know, with the killer looking just as sinister as ever in that iconic, Edvard Munch-inspired mask.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 21

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, July 21 is sparkling like Edward Cullen, as it's loaded with the pop culture phenomenon known as Twilight. All five of the YA (young adult) and OA (old aunt) vampire films in the series are in the Top 5, making it a clean Twilight sweep. The female assassin action flick Gunpowder Milkshake drops to sixth, and all three of the Fear Street trilogy horror films round out the list. After dominating the list for months, there have been no kids movies on the list since the Twilight films came to Netflix.
MoviesPopculture

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Star Jeff Bergman Details Experience of Voicing Bugs Bunny (Exclusive)

LeBron James might be the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, but Jeff Bergman has the most important role in the film. The 60-year old voice actor plays Bugs Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which hit theatres and HBO Max on Friday. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Bergman, who was very surprised when he found out he was going to be voicing the iconic Looney Tunes character.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Addison Rae Kicks Off Tour For Netflix’s She’s All That Remake With Pics And A Dance TikTok (Of Course)

This past year has been a whirlwind for Addison Rae, as the social media star’s following has been steadily growing. Along the way, she’s even become friends with Kourtney Kardashian and now seems to be one of the reality TV star’s besties. Now, Rae is preparing to enter a new stage in her career, as she’ll be making her acting debut this summer in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That. The press tour for the teen comedy is about to kick off, and Rae marked the occasion with photos and, of course, a dance video on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy