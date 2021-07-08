'Scream 5' First Look Revealed as Movie Is Officially Completed

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Wednesday, July 21 is sparkling like Edward Cullen, as it's loaded with the pop culture phenomenon known as Twilight. All five of the YA (young adult) and OA (old aunt) vampire films in the series are in the Top 5, making it a clean Twilight sweep. The female assassin action flick Gunpowder Milkshake drops to sixth, and all three of the Fear Street trilogy horror films round out the list. After dominating the list for months, there have been no kids movies on the list since the Twilight films came to Netflix.