'Scream 5' First Look Revealed as Movie Is Officially Completed
Scream 5 is one step closer to hitting the big screen. On Wednesday, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed post-production on the upcoming horror flick, the latest addition to the beloved franchise, has finished and the movie is now officially complete. To celebrate the news, Bettinelli-Olpin also treated fans and soon-to-be audience members to a behind-the-scenes image of the crew putting the finishing touches on the film. The upcoming film wrapped filming in November 2020, with post-production having been underway ever since.popculture.com
