Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

50% of Arizona's population vaccinated for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1ARy_0arILQEn00

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reached a coronavirus milestone on Thursday with 50% of its population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Administration of an additional 11,810 doses put the state’s count of people who are at least partially vaccinated at nearly 3.6 million. Nationally, 55.1% of the population had received at least one dose as of Wednesday. Arizona’s vaccine administration peaked in early April with up to 78,000 a day.

The state reported Thursday an additional 725 confirmed cases and no additional deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has fluctuated between 500 and 600.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Named Worst State to Live in 2021

Arizona is a land of rich history, world-renowned natural beauty and vast economic opportunity, but is it the best place to call home?. A recent report from CNBC says you’d be better off in any other state after ranking Arizona No. 1 in its list of worst places to live in 2021.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

95% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in SD not vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The number of active COVID-19 cases jumped up in South Dakota’s latest coronavirus report. The department of health released its weekly report Wednesday showing a 40-percent increase in active COVID-19 cases. And the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID almost doubled in the past week up to 38.
Arizona StateAZFamily

Dr. Cara Christ discusses COVID-19 in Arizona

"We are concerned and we are seeing an increase in the number of cases here in Arizona," Dr. Cara Christ told Arizona's Family during "Good Morning Arizona" on Wednesday. "We attribute that to the very contagious Delta variant."
Fairfax County, VAlocaldvm.com

Can the COVID vaccine affect fertility?

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The short answer is no, the COVID vaccine does not affect future fertility. There’s a lot of misinformation on the COVID vaccine circing online and one, in particular, is that the shot can affect future fertility. According to the CDC, if you’re trying to plan...
Crow Wing County, MNhometownsource.com

Unvaccinated pockets in state population remain at risk for COVID-19’s impacts

Cass-Crow Wing cluster shows how virus can spread among susceptible people. A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Cass County has spread to Crow Wing County, where health officials found 18 new cases in the last two weeks. Despite efforts to provide vaccinations to area residents, health officials are concerned the cluster will continue to grow if more residents do not take preventive measures such as getting vaccinated or, if not vaccinated, wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga County targeting younger population with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The vaccination rates among older Cayuga County residents are high, but the same isn't true for younger age groups. The local health department is hoping that will change. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, testified at a Cayuga County Legislature Health and Human Services Committee meeting Tuesday that the department is "trying to be creative" in its outreach to young people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy