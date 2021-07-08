Tip No. 1 after Elsa moves on: Don’t drink the water

A vehicle drives through a puddle along East Pembroke Avenue in Hampton as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the area Thursday, July 8, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

If your buddy says, “Come on in, the water is fine,” you might want to question your friendship.

When the storm clouds part, it may seem safe to get back outdoors and splash around. But the Virginia Department of Health is warning residents that even when Tropical Storm Elsa has moved on, that heavy rain could make rivers, lakes and streams dangerous.

Animal waste and the potential release of untreated wastewater from sewage treatment plants could churn up bacteria, debris and other pollutants in runoff. Rain can also cause flooding and fast-moving waters, particularly in low-lying areas.

Getting a gulp could lead to gastrointestinal illnesses — think vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever — and any contact with the contaminated water could cause nasty upper respiratory and skin infections.

Let that sink in. Still need to get your water sports on?

The health department offers these tips:

Never swallow water from an untreated source.

Don’t swim if you have cuts or scratches. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can sneak in through wounds and cause more serious illness.

Scrub-a-dub in the shower with soap and water after being in natural waters.

Don’t swim when you are sick.

See dead fish? Time to scram.

If you encounter a covered road, don’t be that guy and try to go through it. The water may be deeper and moving faster than you think.

Residents or facilities with private wells or septic systems submerged by flood waters should take extra precautions with their water supply.

Now, anyone care for a dip?

Or take some advice from another famous Elsa and just let it go.

Elisha Sauers, 757-839-4754, elisha.sauers@pilotonline.com