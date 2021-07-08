Cancel
Ulster County, NY

Tilson treasure hunter and son find rare colonial-era clay pipe

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ulster County treasure hunter and his son found a rare colonial artifact last week on Independence Day. Ian Mills, of Tilson, was searching the shore of the Rondout Creek on Sunday outside of Kingston with his son when they found a clay pipe made in England. The pipe has...

