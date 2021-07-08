Tilson treasure hunter and son find rare colonial-era clay pipe

A treasure hunter in search of riches that were pilfered by the Nazis during WWII believes that a convoy of trucks loaded with the ill-gotten loot may be located at the bottom of a lake in Poland. Using geo-radar technology, Piotr Koper reportedly detected a significant amount of unexplained steel submerged in a lake in the village of Zarska Wies. The treasure hunter argues that this mysterious material could be connected to historical accounts of a 1945 incident wherein the Nazis filled a series of armored vehicles with exhibits stolen from a museum in the city of Goerlitz and sent the convoy to the nearby village. "We know from witnesses that they arrived here, on the ice-bound reservoir," Koper explained, theorizing that the trucks eventually sunk and were lost to history.
