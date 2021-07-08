Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Lawsuits stemming from Cape Cod ferry crash settled

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Turnto10.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A four-year legal battle over injuries suffered by 15 people in a high-speed ferry crash has come to a close. The Cape Cod Times reported Thursday that all claims for injuries have been settled, and a U.S. District Court Judge ordered the case dismissed in May. Terms were...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Lawsuits#Ap#The Cape Cod Times#District Court#The Steamship Authority#The M V Iyanough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mashpee, MAcapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 07/13/2021

MASHPEE – At least 7 people were evaluated after a “t-bone” crash by the Mobil station on Route 28 at the Mashpee Rotary. The crash happened shortly before 10 PM Tuesday. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. The post No serious injuries after “t-bone”…. Full Story. Video: Ailing...
Nantucket, MAWCVB

Tropical Storm Elsa impacting Cape Cod, Nantucket, Vineyard ferry operations

HYANNIS, Mass. — The anticipated strong winds and heavy surf from approaching Tropical Storm Elsa are impacting ferry operations in Massachusetts. Hy-Line Cruises said late Thursday that all of its ferries from Martha's Vineyard and Hyannis as well as all Inter-Island ferries between Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.
Nantucket, MAcapeandislands.org

An Odd Duck is Visiting Cape Cod

In this relatively slow birding week, the lingering big story is that of the mysterious bird illness affecting states to our south, and whether it will come to Massachusetts. There are still no confirmed cases known for New England, but Mass Wildlife is now urging everyone take down their bird feeders out of an abundance of caution. At least one suspicious but unconfirmed case of a fledgling robin with symptoms matching the mystery disease has been reported to a wildlife rehabilitator in Eastern MA, but none on Cape Cod so far. If you see any birds with crusted eyes and unsteady behavior, please report them to the state at the link that will be on the Bird Report website. It has mostly affected robins, grackles, Blue Jays, and starlings, but several other common species as well. Some sources say hummingbird feeders are ok to leave up, but make sure to keep them clean.
Wellfleet, MANECN

Wet Weather Leads to ‘Biblical' Mosquito Plague on Cape Cod

A battle against mosquitoes is taking place in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, this summer. The Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project is set to apply larvicide to a large area of standing water between Duck Harbor and Bound Brook Island which has created a home for the mosquitoes, the Cape Cod Times reported.
AnimalsPosted by
Salon

In Cape Cod, new efforts to coexist with sharks

On a windy morning in March, two older surfers at LeCount Hollow Beach, on Cape Cod, look out at the gray Atlantic. They are scanning the water closest to shore for seals, with whom they increasingly have to share the frigid water, which can dip as low as 37 degrees Fahrenheit in winter. The seals are a growing demographic. They have been rebounding since the 1970s, after almost being hunted to extinction. They are recolonizing what was once their native habitat, migrating seasonally up and down the coast. The surfers, too, have started to migrate, with many now surfing exclusively in the winter — not to avoid the crowds in this popular summer tourist destination, but to avoid another growing demographic: great white sharks.
Santa Clara, CAsccgov.org

Match.com Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit

Match Group Inc., a global online dating service company, will pay $2 million in civil penalties to settle a consumer protection lawsuit by the Santa Clara County DA’s Office and five other DA’s offices in a state task force. The suit alleges that the company charged customers for automatic renewal without their express consent.
Environmentcapenews.net

Joint Base Cape Cod Cleanup Team To Hold Public Meeting

The Joint Base Cape Cod Cleanup Team will hold an online public meeting on Wednesday, July 28, at 6 PM to discuss several important environmental topics, including water quality on the Cape. More specifically, these water topics include the Massachusetts Department of Public Health surveillance of PFAS at recreational bodies...
WildlifeKeene Sentinel

Cape Cod shark researchers tag first great white of the season

Cape Cod shark researchers on Wednesday tagged their first great white of the season, the state’s leading shark scientist said during a “Shark Week” event. “That really kicks off the season, and it was a really cool 12-foot male shark, so I’m super excited about that,” said shark scientist Greg Skomal with Massachusetts Marine Fisheries during the “Shark Week” event.
New Bedford, MATurnto10.com

New Bedford to add second offshore wind staging facility to waterfront

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford is poised to become a centerpiece of the offshore wind industry. On Wednesday, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced a redevelopment plan on the central waterfront that would double its capacity to host offshore wind staging, operation, and maintenance facilities by 2023. It comes after...
Boston, MANECN

COVID Outbreak Reported at Cape Cod Nursing Home

Massachusetts health officials said Tuesday that they are monitoring a COVID outbreak at a nursing home on Cape Cod. The outbreak was reported at Maplewood at Mayflower Place in West Yarmouth, reports The Boston Globe. Twenty-four residents and nine employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health said.
Health Servicescapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod, Falmouth Hospitals Receive Top Safety Rating

HYANNIS – Top safety ratings have been given to both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital by a national watchdog organization. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide–which aims to protect patients from accidents, injuries, and other medical errors–gave the two hospitals under the Cape Cod Healthcare umbrella an… .
Chester County, PAPosted by
Abby Donnelly

SCOTUS sides with Amish, further discussions on environmental damage and animal impacts

(CHESTER, Pennsylvania) A barefoot Amish boy wearing a straw hat and overalls pitter patters throughout the barn, slipping on rails and kicking his muddy feet. The mums outside the barn are electric and the cerulean sky magnetic, but the barn beneath the boy’s feet is stockpiled with animals lacking his same energy. His modest world, though rooted in simplicity, has been challenged at the highest court in the federal judiciary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy