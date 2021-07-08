Lawsuits stemming from Cape Cod ferry crash settled

In this relatively slow birding week, the lingering big story is that of the mysterious bird illness affecting states to our south, and whether it will come to Massachusetts. There are still no confirmed cases known for New England, but Mass Wildlife is now urging everyone take down their bird feeders out of an abundance of caution. At least one suspicious but unconfirmed case of a fledgling robin with symptoms matching the mystery disease has been reported to a wildlife rehabilitator in Eastern MA, but none on Cape Cod so far. If you see any birds with crusted eyes and unsteady behavior, please report them to the state at the link that will be on the Bird Report website. It has mostly affected robins, grackles, Blue Jays, and starlings, but several other common species as well. Some sources say hummingbird feeders are ok to leave up, but make sure to keep them clean.