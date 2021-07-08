Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Welsh clothing brand is forced to shut down after being threatened with legal action for printing 'Snowdonia' - where it is based - on its designs because JD Williams has trademarked the word

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A Welsh clothing brand has been threatened with legal action and told it can't print 'Snowdonia' on any of its designs - because an English company owns the trademark.

Eryri Clothing was sent a 'cease and desist' letter last month from Manchester-based fashion chain JD Williams which owns the likes of Simply Be and Jacamo.

It has seemingly owned the trademark for 'Snowdonia' since 2013 and has now banned the independent company from using the place name - where it is based - on apparel.

The independent brand - which launched in 2019 under the name Snowdonia Eco Friendly Clothing - had the word printed across a dozen different designs.

It attempted to respond to the ban by trademarking the place name of 'Eryri' - the Welsh for Snowdonia - but in contrast was rejected because it's a geographical location.

The company has been forced to shut down during the legal battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djriZ_0arILHXU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hi6Il_0arILHXU00

JD Williams - which has recently bagged Amanda Holden and Davina McCall as brand ambassadors - dubs itself the UK's leading direct home shopping company.

In a statement posted online, the owners of Eryri Clothing said: 'To all of our customers and followers,

'Unfortunately we were sent a cease and desist order by Manchester based JD Williams for using the word 'Snowdonia' on our clothing.

'As we do not have the resources to fight one of the biggest law firms in the world. we were forced to sign.

'JD Williams trademarked the name of the mountain range to use on their products sold on Jacamo and SimplyBe.

'Thank you to everyone who supported the brand in our short time!

'Whether you bought something from the store, helped with photography or simply liked our posts, we are super grateful.

'We still love seeing people in the area wearing our shirts and you can consider them vintage contraband now!

'It's goodbye for now but hopefully not forever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OfzZ_0arILHXU00
In a statement posted online, the owners of Eryri Clothing said it was sent a 'cease and desist' letter last month from Manchester-based fashion chain JD Williams which owns the likes of Simply Be and Jacamo

The company later said it was not after 'revenge' but wanted 'fairness and consistency from the IPO'.

They are now continuing to liaise with the IPO and the Welsh government to overturn the decision.

The notice said retailer JD Williams held the trademark for the Snowdonia name on clothing, footwear, and headgear products since having its application approved by the European Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in 2013.

The transformation of rights was automatically transferred to the UK IPO after Brexit.

A spokesman for Eryri Clothing said: 'At this moment in time whilst we are in discussion with the IPO, IP lawyers and The Welsh Government, we are making an effort to keep all of our communications on our social media.

'We've put the facts out there into the public for now.'

JD Williams has been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

209K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Amanda Holden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welsh#Ipo#Trademark#English#Eryri Clothing#Simplybe#Ipo#The Welsh Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Businessiowapublicradio.org

Why Indie Brands Are At War With Shein And Other Fast Fashion Companies

Shein may have the fast fashion market cornered, but a growing number of their customers are calling for increased accountability from the company as indie designers continue to accuse them of ripping off their work. As the most-installed shopping app in America, Shein has become an e-commerce giant, one that's...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Online list of vaxxed businesses forced to shut down over backlash

After just a few days, a growing online list of Ontario businesses that had vaccination policies and promoted the vaccination of their staff has shut down because some of those businesses faced reprisals. “Whenever I add a new business, there is a group of people (a small minority), who attack...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Burberry’s Mammoth New London Flagship Is The Perfect Marriage Of Old And New

Burberry’s new Sloane Street flagship store – a paean to the house codes and a monumental brutalist-meets-modernist architectural feat – is proof that, while online retail might be booming, there is nothing quite like a bricks-and-mortar luxury fashion experience. Designed in collaboration with contemporary architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, the textural haven celebrates the house history through a hyper glossy lens that propels Burberry forward.
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Twitter is shutting down its Story-like Fleets feature on August 3

Twitter has announced that it’s saying goodbye to Fleets, its short-lived Story-like feature, on August 3rd. The social media giant says it hoped the feature would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter, but that it hasn’t seen an increase in the number of people using Fleets.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Samsung trademarks Samsung Flex Note brand-name

We know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be supporting Samsung’s S-Pen, but without pen stowage, the pen will always be a rarely used optional accessory. A new trademark by Samsung suggests the company may be working on a more specific solution for Note fans, who will not be having a specific device this year.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

BFC Changemakers Prize Finalists Revealed

LONDON — The British Fashion Council on Thursday will reveal the finalists for the BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski. The final three winners will be revealed in early September. The award was created to spotlight the unsung heroes who are making outstanding contributions and striving for positive change...
Retailcompletemusicupdate.com

HMV planning to open ten new shops, including new London flagship store

Currently marking its centenary year, HMV is set to open ten new high street shops, including a new flagship store in London, according to current owner Doug Putman. “Our online business – very similar to most retailers – doubled, tripled throughout the pandemic”, Putmen tells the BBC. “[But] it still doesn’t obviously make up for the loss of 100-plus stores” which were forced to close at various points during lockdown.
StreetInsider.com

MBA Training "“ Creating the New Wave of Aussie Digital Entrepreneurs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MBA Training, an Australia-based training company led by Zane Bacic, the founder of Maverick Ventures Co has launched a fast-track digital marketing course that's creating a new wave of online entrepreneurs.
Businessinews.co.uk

HMV eyes return to Oxford Street as it celebrates 100th birthday

HMV is eyeing a return to Oxford Street, but is unlikely to move back into its former flagship store, its Canadian owner has said. Speaking to i as the brand celebrates its 100th birthday this week, Doug Putman said he had been in discussions for years with the landlord of the iconic store, which was HMV’s first site when it opened in 1921.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

PlayOJO claims two trophies at the Social Media Awards 2021

PlayOJO has been awarded Best Use of Instagram and Best Use of Social Media at the Social Media Awards 2021. Originally nominated for its Compulsion campaign which features celebrity Gemma Collins, the advert was made to drive awareness around the issue of problem gambling. The campaign focused on the launch...
Businessarcamax.com

My Cannabis Brand Was Shut Down By Instagram, Here’s How We Rebounded

Cannabis companies remain compliant on social media by framing themselves as a lifestyle brand. Cannabis companies have never had a stable relationship with social media. The tense status has made cannabis a bit scrappier regarding social marketing, coded language and geotagging. However, all too often, brands still face shadow bans,...
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

'A new species of bin chicken': Bizarre moment woman calmly strolls into an office block, empties a council wheelie bin on the ground and then walks away with it

The horrifying moment a woman was caught casually strolling into an office block before emptying the contents of a wheelie bin and walking away have been caught on camera. The footage, shot in a Caringbah car park in Sydney's Sutherland Shire, shows the woman have a look inside the bin before struggling to tip it upside down on July 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy