Oakland menswear shop pledges a portion of revenue to Black-owned businesses in perpetuity

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do it Best, the only total source co-op in the independent home improvement industry, is partnering with RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers, to make it even easier for potential new vendors to gain visibility for their innovative products. The Do it Best Merchandising team is committed to continually reviewing new products to find the very best vendors and programs to drive sales for thousands of their member-owned locations across the US and around the world.