TikTok has been making moves to be more than just that immensely popular social app with the viral videos. They are now rolling out a pilot program called TikTok Resumes which helps users get jobs with participating companies by adding a TikTok video to their application. While LinkedIn shouldn’t be quaking in their boots yet, this is a pretty interesting move for the company as they want to be a “channel for recruitment and job discovery” . They’re also testing out something called “Shoutouts” that will let users pay for a video from their favorite TikTok creators.