HHAeXchange Achieves HITRUST CSF® Re-Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Company acquires secrets management startup Tuono as it looks to conquer cloud configuration complexity. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / CloudTruth, a unified configuration management company, announced today it has raised $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures, with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE. The Seed Series will be used to further develop the company's disruptive offering that helps software developers and CloudOps teams increase uptime, improve security and eliminate cloud configuration risks resulting from decentralized and distributed deployment and settings. CloudTruth also announced the acquisition of Tuono, a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.