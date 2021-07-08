HHAeXchange Achieves HITRUST CSF® Re-Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the Enterprise Application, Professional (Payer) Application, Time and Attendance / Telephone Platform and Data Exchange (SFTP Platform) hosted at Digital Realty in New York, NY and at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.www.stamfordadvocate.com
