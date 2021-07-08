Orlando LB DeMario Tolan picks LSU over Miami; Hurricanes in play for another 4-star on Friday

University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches the Under Armour All-America Camp Series in Miami on Sunday, March 7, 2021. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Miami Hurricanes hosted four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan’s official visit the final weekend of June, but it wasn’t enough to land the Orlando Dr. Phillips product.

Tolan committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon over UM, Tennessee, Clemson and Florida State, announcing his decision on CBS Sports HQ. He was ranked as high as the No. 15 outside linebacker and 166th player overall in the 2022 class.

Tolan’s visit to Coral Gables came on the weekend of the Hurricanes’ Paradise Camp recruiting event on June 26. He went to Baton Rouge to check out the Tigers the weekend before and visited Tennessee earlier in June, when the 15-month-long NCAA recruiting dead period was first lifted for the month.

“It was a great experience,” Tolan said of visiting Miami and meeting with former Hurricanes greats. “They told me a lot of good jewels and stuff to hear. … Michael Irvin, he’s funny. He was like, ‘Where do you want to live? Miami. Come on now.’ He was just saying stuff like that.”

Miami remains at three commitments in the 2022 recruiting class a week into July, even as a flurry of college football prospects have made their pledges to schools. On Sunday, UM missed on a pair of four-star recruits it was in the running for, defensive lineman Zane Durant and cornerback Jacolby Spells.

The Hurricanes’ class has quarterback Jacurri Brown, cornerback Khamauri Rogers — both four-star prospects — and three-star wide receiver Landon Ibieta committed for 2022.

While UM didn’t get an addition to the class on Thursday in Tolan, the Hurricanes may have a better chance of landing one on Friday night.

Fort Myers Bishop Verot four-star athlete Chris Graves has a 6 p.m. announcement slated for Friday. He is choosing between Miami, Florida, South Carolina and LSU.

Graves visited Miami the first weekend of June before later trips to LSU and South Carolina.

Coming from the same high school as current UM freshman cornerback Malik Curtis, all predictions for Graves’ commitment on 247 Sports and Rivals have him joining the Hurricanes’ recruiting class.

Miami also made the top six for elite IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson, which he announced earlier Thursday.