New food options arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World

By Editorial
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is known for serving up some of the tastiest treats in the galaxy, and now a few more menu items have arrived in the land. Over at Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World, you’ll find several new, tasty items that can be found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Ronto Roasters. Disney Parks Blog shared the news Tuesday, revealing what new menu items would be available.

