One of the most secure messaging apps for your Galaxy phone is getting new voice features

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fuss that ensued in the messaging world after WhatsApp came up with a questionable new privacy policy, Signal emerged as one of the more popular apps owing to its focus on security and privacy and the open-source nature of its development. Plenty of Galaxy smartphone owners are using the app as well, and if you are one of them, you can now enjoy new features related to voice messages.

www.sammobile.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

