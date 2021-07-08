Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Consent Decree Monitor Reverses Course on Ayesha Bell-Hardaway After Community Backlash Over Forced Resignation

By Vince Grzegorek
Cleveland Scene
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing backlash from local organizations including Black Lives Matter Cleveland, the Cleveland chapter of the NAACP and the Norman S. Minor Bar Association over what former deputy monitor Ayesha Bell-Hardaway said was her forced resignation from the team overseeing the DOJ's consent decree with the city of Cleveland and its police department, head monitor Hassan Aden today said he wants Bell-Hardaway to return to her position.

