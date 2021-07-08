Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Stamford Advocate
 14 days ago

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfusion#Webinars#Stimulation#Ctscreen#Ind#Prweb#Biomimetic#Join Novoheart#Cso#Co Founder#Biomedical Engineering#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
MarketsStamford Advocate

Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
HealthStamford Advocate

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
IndustryStamford Advocate

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
ScienceSFGate

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Dynamic loading of human engineered heart tissue enhances contractile function and drives a desmosome-linked disease phenotype

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Although several engineered heart tissue (EHT) systems have been developed, most are not able to incorporate physiologic loads and cannot model resultant changes in heart structure. Here, Bliley and colleagues developed and tested a dynamic EHT platform that models both preload and afterload to recapitulate the effects of hemodynamic loading on heart muscle. Dynamic loading of EHT derived from a patient with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy revealed reduced desmosome numbers, decreased contractile force, and impaired contractile shortening, resulting in decreased contractile work and power, unlike standard EHT approaches. Dynamic loading of EHTs could recapitulate disease phenotypes, suggesting that this platform may be useful in studying other heart diseases.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers elucidate the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images

An international collaboration elucidates the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images. The findings have been published in Nature Communications. Imagine meeting a friend on the street, and imagine that with every step they take, your visual system has to process their image from scratch in order to recognize them. Now imagine if the same thing were to happen for every object and creature that moves around us. We would live in a constant state of uncertainty and inconsistency. Luckily, that is not the case.
ManufacturingStamford Advocate

Fast Radius and Rawlings Partner to Develop Innovative Baseball Glove, the REV1X

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing company, has partnered with Rawlings and 3D printing technology company Carbon to manufacture the major baseball brand’s newest release, the REV1X glove. This glove features innovative 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology, for performance-enhancing capabilities. A high-performing glove...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
Sciencearxiv.org

Methodology development and validation of integrating sphere measurement of small size tissue specimens

Optical imaging modalities are non-ionizing methods with significant potential for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective medical diagnostics and treatments. The design of critical parameters of an optical imaging system depends on a thorough understanding of optical properties of the biological tissue within the purposed application. Integrating sphere technique combined with inverse adding doubling algorithm has been widely used for determination of biological tissue ex vivo. It has been studied for tissues typically with a large sample size and over a spectral range of 400 nm to 1100 nm. The aim of this study is to develop a methodology for calculating optical absorption and reduced scattering of small size biological tissues from reflectance and transmittance measurements at a wide spectral range of 400 to 1800 nm. We developed a small sample adaptor kit to allow integrating sphere measurements of samples with small sizes using a commercial device. We proposed a two-tier IAD algorithm to mitigate the profound cross-talk effect in reduced scattering using IAD. We evaluated the two-tier IAD with both simulated data by Monte Carlo Simulation and data obtained from phantom experiments. We also investigated the accuracy the proposed work flow of using small sample kit and condensed incident light beam. We found that the small sample measurements despite with condense beam size led to overestimated absorption coefficient across the whole wavelength range while the spectrum shape well preserved. Our proposed method of a two-tier IAD and small sample kit could be a useful and reliable tool to characterise optical properties of biological tissue ex vivo particularly when only small size samples are available.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Affimer Proteins: Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis (Part 2)

DNA -> Amino Acids. Ultimately, we’re not actually interested in the DNA sequence of the Affimer binders. Instead, it’s the amino acid (AA) sequence that’s of interest. The reason for this is that it’s the amino acids that form the protein, which in turn gives rise to the physical characteristics (and binding properties) of the Affimer molecules (specifically, the loop regions).
IndustryStamford Advocate

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

New Research on Interventions R01 Funding Announcement and Upcoming Webinar

NIGMS has reissued its funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for Research on Interventions that Promote the Careers of Individuals in the Biomedical Research Enterprise (R01) (PAR-21-269). In line with a key mission area of the Institute—ensuring the vitality and continued productivity of the research enterprise—the FOA encourages studies on interventions aimed to enhance research-oriented individuals’ interest, motivation, persistence, and preparedness for careers in the biomedical research workforce. Potential intervention focus areas include, but are not limited to, networking and mentoring, institutional climate, harassment, and structural racism and discrimination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy