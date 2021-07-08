Spice Girls react to 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”: “Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

On July 8, 1996 five British women burst onto the music scene and forever changed the landscape of pop music. We know what you're thinking. 'Burst onto the scene' might be an overused phrase, but in this instance, it's entirely accurate and appropriate. With their first single 'Wannabe' - released 25 years ago today - Mel B's northern bellow of 'Yo, I'll tell you what I want, what I really really want' while the five women wreak havoc at the St Pancras hotel in the music video, ushered in a new sound, face and attitude for popular culture.