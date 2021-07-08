The Transformation Of Robyn Dixon From Teenager To 42 Years Old
Season 6 of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Potomac" is almost upon us. After an explosive fifth season, fans can expect to see newcomers Mia Thornton and Askale Davis (also known as Ethi-Oprah) joining the Potomac clique. Of course, we can expect the return of cast members Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Robyn Dixon — the latter of whom we've seen undergo a lot of family and financial issues in previous seasons. Fortunately, Season 5 had a happy ending for Robyn; after officially rekindling with her ex-husband Juan Dixon, the lovebirds are giving love a second chance after Juan proposed to the reality star on "RHOP" seven years after their divorce.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0