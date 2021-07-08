The Transformation Of Robyn Dixon From Teenager To 42 Years Old

Audiences were introduced to Robyn Dixon through Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac" franchise when it premiered in 2016, per IMDb. As one half of the self-proclaimed "Green-Eyed Bandits" with best friend Gizelle Bryant, Robyn has been one of the more interesting ladies on the popular reality show. One of Robyn's most integral story lines on the show has been her on-again, off-again relationship with ex-husband and former professional basketball player Juan Dixon. While the two have two children together, it was the fact that both Robyn and Juan lived in the same house and shared the same bed — even after their divorce — that had fans (and cast members) confused.